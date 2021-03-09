New Zealand Rural Games return to Palmerston North's The Square

Jack Jordan competing at the 2019 New Zealand Rural Games. Photo / Supplied

The centre of Palmerston North will ring to the sound of chainsaws and woodchopping, alongside farm animal noises from sheep and horses to miniature ponies and working sheepdogs, for three days from Friday.

The New Zealand Rural Games is back and this time there is a heavy focus on youth to lift interest in the rural economy and rural sports.

Rural Games founder Steve Hollander said they have introduced several new initiatives like the Agri Futures careers day and expanded youth-related championships.

"We hope to nurture the next generation of rural sporting athletes and aid those interested in taking up many jobs and career opportunities available right now in rural New Zealand."

The Clash of the Colleges has also grown, attracting teams from New Plymouth to Napier to Wairarapa and Paraparaumu. Sixty teams of agri-students will battle it out over 30 modules, including cowshed plant washdown, wool classing, body conditioning scoring, and paper-based modules covering seeds, weeds and fertilisers, and rural sports.

"We've also created the Secondary School Shearing Championships with a trophy donated by shearing legends Sir David Fagan and Rowland Smith," Hollander says. "There'll be a special youth speed tree climbing event, and you will also get to see rookies compete with the axe, saw and chainsaw."

New this year is the Stihl Timbersports championships – women, men and rookies will compete over two days for the prime spot of representing New Zealand at the international champs.

Other events include tree climbing, gumboot throwing, hay stacking and sheep dog trials.

VIPs to the weekend include Sir John Kirwan, shot putter Tom Walsh, Tangaroa Walker from Farm4Life, and TV funny guys Jono and Ben.

