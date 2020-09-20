Dave and Gill Hoskin of Ashhurst Engineering and Construction decided to give their 40 staff a post-Covid boost.

The couple bought four bikes to donate to charities from Steve Pedley at Crank It Cycles, and held a build a bike for a child team-building exercise.

Two bikes went to Barnardos, one to Tytus Hayes-Aalderink of Kidney Kids and one was presented to Awahou School that will auction its bike as a fundraiser.

"We felt the team needed something, so we decided building a bike would be a great team-building exercise," said Gill.

The company flew three staff from their Christchurch yard for the exercise for a day of teams sports, build-a-bike and then dinner at a restaurant in Palmerston North.

They asked Pedley to disassemble the bikes, and the exercise was for their staff to reassemble.

However, not all the bike parts were together, and the exercise was to beat the clock.



Pedley sold the bikes at no profit and later judged the best put-together bike.

He then took the bikes back to his workshop for a full service.