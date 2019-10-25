A new mayor, new councillors: Talk of unity, a throw-away comment that hit the headlines, a call for resignation - what an awful start to our new council.

I am shocked.

Isn't there a better way of communicating differences?

How about trying to listen to each other before judgments are made and positions taken? Talking and listening can lead to understanding: surely a more useful starting point for a new council.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

I respect the comment of one councillor who said he would not comment until he had spoken to the person concerned. Let's get the whole story before leaping into

Related articles:

Freedom of speech

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Wet blanket over society