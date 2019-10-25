A new mayor, new councillors: Talk of unity, a throw-away comment that hit the headlines, a call for resignation - what an awful start to our new council.

I am shocked.

Isn't there a better way of communicating differences?

How about trying to listen to each other before judgments are made and positions taken? Talking and listening can lead to understanding: surely a more useful starting point for a new council.

I respect the comment of one councillor who said he would not comment until he had spoken to the person concerned. Let's get the whole story before leaping into judgment. Let's not headline a hasty comment.

Let's be careful about making those hasty comments.

Perhaps the Bay of Plenty Times could find a role in helping talking and listening to happen?

Maybe our new mayor will demonstrate his reputed skill in relationships, thus contributing to unity even when there are strong differences.

I hope that peace and understanding will prevail.

Mary Rose

Greerton



Freedom of speech

Thank goodness we do not live in a police state.

Some people will agree and some will disagree with Andrew Hollis' comments but to the best of my knowledge we do still have freedom of speech.

My late husband fought in two wars for this choice and as the mayor is a returned serviceman I am surprised he has called for Hollis to step down.

Ida Davies

Pāpāmoa



Wet blanket over society

The controversy over comments made by elected councillor Andrew Hollis are the result of the denial of free speech that is the wet blanket now thrown over society.

It is not a crime for those who seriously research New Zealand history to hold differing views and to verbalise them.

(Abridged)

Maureen J Anderson

Tauranga

