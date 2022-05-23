Za'atar chicken with garlic yoghurt

Ingredients

In a large mixing bowl, combine the marinade ingredients. Add the chicken thighs to the bowl and ensure the marinade fully covers them. Cover and leave in the fridge for 4 hours or overnight. Preheat the oven to 200°C fan-bake. Transfer the chicken and the marinade to a large baking dish. Slice the garlic bulbs in half and place them cut side up between the chicken thighs. Sprinkle with brown sugar and a pinch of extra za'atar spice. Roast in the oven for 40 minutes. While the chicken is cooking, heat a drizzle of olive oil in a small pan on the stove. Fry the sliced almonds and pine nuts for a few minutes until they turn golden. Put aside. For the garlic yoghurt: Mix together the crushed garlic and the Greek yoghurt in a small bowl until combined. When ready to serve, evenly spread the yoghurt onto a large serving platter, add the chicken on top, sprinkle with the toasted almonds and pine nuts to serve.

Rob's Kitchen by Sophia Cameron is available in hardback through bookshops nationwide and online, RRP: $49.99. Proceeds from the cookbook will go to Sweet Louise, an organisation that provides practical, emotional and social care and support for New Zealanders living with incurable breast cancer.