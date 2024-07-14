Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

You’re holding your phone wrong. A few tips to avoid hand, eye and brain problems

Washington Post
By Heather Kelly
6 mins to read
How you handle your mobile phone you probably don't think about the physical issues that can arise. Photo / 123rf

How you handle your mobile phone you probably don't think about the physical issues that can arise. Photo / 123rf

Since you’re unlikely to use your smartphone less, try these adjustments to minimise hand and eye issues.

When people warn about the dangers of screen time, they are usually thinking about its impact on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle