Young woman reveals horrific scars from laser hair removal

Laser hair removal disaster leaves woman with ‘permanent scars’. Video / @nikolinajohnson

It was not the first time that Nikolina Johnson had undergone laser hair removal. She had received the cutting edge hair removal treatment four times on her legs and nine times on her face with no ill effects. It was her fifth session on her legs when things went horribly wrong.

Sharing her story to TikTok, Johnson revealed the extent of the damage and confirms her trauma: "I regret this every day."

One of the most harrowing aspects of Johnson's story is how long it has been since the disastrous laser treatment, yet how visible her scars still are.

She explained: "So currently it is about a little over a year passed since when it happened, just about a year.

"It was probably my fourth session that I had gotten on my legs and I had gotten nine sessions on my face and I never got burned there.

"The burns happened as soon as I left the place that I got it and what happened apparently, according to the aesthetician, the machine got too hot and it burned me, as well as a couple of other people who got it done that day.

"She did end up getting fired and I do think it was because of this."

Johnson was left with small circular scars all over her thighs from the treatment, that look very noticeable, even after all this time.

The only hope Johnson has is to try drastic treatments such as skin bleaching or even a chemical peel to try to remove the scarred layers of skin. Tens of thousands of followers have shared their horror and dismay at the injury through their comments on TikTok.

An Auckland woman's skin was burnt during a laser hair removal session. Photo / Supplied

This is not the first time that laser hair removal treatments have made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Earlier this year an Auckland woman had to seek emergency medical treatment after a laser hair removal session left her with severe burns to her face.

While at the time the laser hair removal clinic did not confirm how the horrific incident occurred, the victim speculated that it seems likely that the machine was used on a higher intensity than it should be for her skin type.