US mum's shock: 'My ex-husband fathered 9 kids behind my back'

A mum has revealed her response after discovering that her ex-husband had fathered nine kids behind her back. Video / @haileymae93 via TikTok

A US mum has revealed her horror at discovering that her former husband fathered at least nine children without her knowledge.

After finding out what her now-ex husband had been up to throughout their marriage, the mum of four decided to move cities to make sure her children wouldn't end up dating their half-siblings.

She shared a video to TikTok using the name haileymae93 to reveal how she felt there was no other choice but to move cities after the shocking discovery.

Speaking to her 24,000 followers, she captioned her post, "Now ex-husband. He has confirmed 9 kids. I had to leave or my kids could have dated their own siblings."

And the mum went on to add, "Seeing a kid that looks like my husband in the small town we live in".

She covered the video with the audio "what's your name, who's your daddy" as she mouthed to the camera in the clip that has now been viewed over 256,000 times.

But it didn't end there. In another post to TikTok, the mum revealed that she was at her best friend's side as she was giving birth - but discovered afterwards that the father of the baby was actually her husband.

"Finding out my best friend's baby that I just watched be delivered is my husband's daughter," said the mum.

The post, drawing over 24,000 views, was met with a host of shocked comments.

While most were shocked at her husband's antics, several people commented that it was better she found out now than later on - and said moving towns was the right decision for her and her four children.

One person wrote underneath her video, "Nope, he ain't worth any more tears, or feelings of unhappiness".

Meanwhile, another commenter added that they were "sorry for you and your kids".

"Some people," a third commented in disbelief.