Eli Hillary was given free rein to do anything his young heart desired thanks to Make-A-Wish New Zealand. Photo / Adrian Malloch, Jodie James

Eli Hillary was given free rein to do anything his young heart desired thanks to Make-A-Wish New Zealand. Photo / Adrian Malloch, Jodie James

Christmas came early last month for Invercargill leukaemia survivor Eli Hillary, who was given free rein to do anything his young heart desired thanks to Make-A-Wish New Zealand. After an intense battle with blood cancer that was first diagnosed in 2020, the adventurous kid chose a day of dodgeball, laser tag and a Nerf gun war, all washed down with pizza and unlimited Mr Whippy ice cream!

But what made the 10-year-old’s dream day even more magical was his generosity. In true seasonal spirit, Eli chose to invite his entire school to be part of the experience, proving there’s joy to be shared in giving.

“I didn’t think I’d cry, but seeing all the kids running around having the time of their life was the most beautiful, celebratory day,” says Eli’s mum Melissa.

Eli was 7 when he started experiencing tiredness, sore legs and an ongoing temperature. Photo / Woman's Day

Eli was 7 when he started experiencing tiredness, sore legs and an ongoing temperature. He was sent for blood tests in May 2020.

“Since it was around Covid lockdowns, we couldn’t go to the blood clinics and so we had to go to the hospital,” recalls Melissa, 36, also mum to Natasha, 11, and Scarlett, 8. “After the test, we were sitting around, then all of a sudden there were like six professionals and Eli was being taken for a blood transfusion because his blood count was so low.”

Melissa was advised her husband Jozac couldn’t go in with her and Eli because of Covid restrictions. But within half an hour, after more tests, doctors told the worried mum to ask Jozac to get there quickly. Then the couple learnt their son had acute myeloid leukaemia, a rare blood cancer in the bone marrow.

The following day, Eli and his dad were flown by Life Flight to Christchurch Hospital, where the primary schooler began four gruelling rounds of chemotherapy. Melissa, her mum and daughters drove the seven hours from Invercargill to be near Eli, who stayed in the hospital for just over five months.

“At the time, I was managing a daycare centre in Queenstown, flying in and out, and I rang them to say I was resigning and wouldn’t be back,” Melissa recalls. “Eli had to stay in an isolated room because all the blood levels and white blood cells that fight infection dropped to zero with his chemo. He could’ve died from a common cold or infection so he wasn’t allowed in the hospital playroom or to have friends there.”

Being confined to a room without sunlight was a struggle for Eli, who was used to racing around outdoors with his mates and cousins. But he made a couple of good friends in the ward, who hung outside his door and played through the glass.

“He’s very empathetic and always wanted to make them happy, and was really aware of their pain and suffering,” tells Melissa. “He’s a beautiful boy. Eli lost a friend who wasn’t quite two and he spoke at his funeral. There were some really dark days and Eli has been such a big fighter.”

In November 2020, the family was allowed to go home, where Eli rested and built up his strength and energy over Christmas. Photo / Adrian Malloch, Jodie James

In November 2020, the family was allowed to go home, where Eli rested, building up his strength and energy over Christmas. When he attended Camp Quality NZ, a summer experience for children who had or have cancer, other attendees chatted about the wishes they’d had granted through Make-A-Wish New Zealand. The foundation, which gifted Eli his dream day on November 10, sends critically ill Kiwi kids on magical journeys to help replace their fear, sadness and anxiety with excitement and fun.

“Eli was the only child who hadn’t had one, so his camp buddy encouraged me to sign him up,” says Melissa.

“Eli loved the idea of an adventure day with multiple activities in one place, as well as his favourite food. But he didn’t want it just about him. Instead, the big-hearted battler asked to involve his entire school of around 120 students, plus 24 of his family members!

Eli’s event took place at his local trampoline park, with bouncy castles, an array of games and activities. Photo / Adrian Malloch, Jodie James

Eli’s event took place at his local trampoline park, with bouncy castles, and an array of games and activities. And thanks to Make-a-Wish partner Turners, he was dropped off with a friend in a yellow convertible.

“I didn’t want anyone to miss out on the fun I was going to have,” says Eli, who loved the laser tag, Nerf guns and foam pit most. “I liked how I knew everyone. They were all really thankful because they had so much fun. It was an amazing day of school.”

Hoping to unwrap Super Mario Lego and Marvel toys on 25 December, Eli’s excited to celebrate another Christmas healthy, full of energy and surrounded by people he loves.

“Christmas has always been about family for us and it’s like that even more now,” says Melissa. “You’ve got to celebrate the beautiful moments. We usually spend the season camping, or going to the beach or lake. We love hanging out and enjoying the sunshine as a family.”

To donate to Make-A-Wish NZ, visit makeawish.nz. To help the Children’s Cancer Foundation support kids like Eli, visit childcancer.org.nz.