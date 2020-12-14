'Wrong name': Boyfriend caught cheating in TikTok video

Thanks to the internet by now we've all heard some pretty wild stories about how people caught their partners cheating – but this one from US mum Danielle Brown has to take the cake.

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, Danielle revealed how her boyfriend had come home late at night with his ex-girlfriend's name on his coffee cup.

In the clip, which has since been viewed more than 270,000 times she explained: "My ex came home late and I was like, 'Where have you been?'

"And he holds up his drink and was like, 'oh I just went to go grab some Starbucks really quick'."

Danielle said she thought it was weird that her boyfriend hadn't bought her a coffee as well, but when she inspected the cup she instantly knew why.

"And then he goes upstairs, leaves his drink down and I walk over to take a sip of it because he didn't get me one, he just randomly went to go get coffee," she said.

The cup clearly said the name Britney. Photo / TikTok

"And of course this dummy went with his ex and they wrote her name on the cup because she obviously ordered their coffee."

Danielle shared a photo of the coffee cup which clearly had the name "Britney" written on it.

Fuming, Danielle said she then confronted him about only for him to offer up the weakest excuse in the book.

So he came back downstairs and I was like, 'Oh so you went with your ex Brittany?'" Danielle said.

"And he's like, 'I don't know what you're talking about, that's not even how you spell her name, that's just the lady at Starbucks name and she wrote her name on the cup'."

But Danielle didn't buy the excuse, explained that instead she "ended up taking the coffee and I threw it at him and I left".

Sadly Danielle added that she took him back a week later but did eventually get the courage to leave her ex for good.

"He was cheating on his ex and admitted it later on," Danielle wrote in the comments. "And with many other women too."

Danielle's video soon got plenty of comments from people stunned that someone could be "outed" cheating in such an obvious way.

"Why even risk bringing the drink home?" one person wrote, while another added: "They never know what you're talking about when confronted."

"That is just a bad lie," one commenter also said.

But others shared the ridiculous ways they had also caught their exes cheating, with one woman revealing how her boyfriend had used her movie rental account to "rent a movie with her (another woman's) card and it emailed me a receipt".

"My kid told me! He took my kids to meet her, her mother and her kid!!!!" another shared.

"I walked in on my ex in a bed with a girl. He jumped up and said, ' I don't even know her!'" one person wrote.