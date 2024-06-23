Ann Lewis holds her dog Wild Thang after winning the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Marin-Sonoma County Fair on June 21, 2024 in Petaluma, California. Photo / Getty Images

Ann Lewis holds her dog Wild Thang after winning the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Marin-Sonoma County Fair on June 21, 2024 in Petaluma, California. Photo / Getty Images

An 8-year-old Pekingese named Wild Thang has been crowned the world’s ugliest dog.

The pooch, from Coos Bay, Oregon, has entered the competition at Sonoma-Marin Fair in California for five years running, but was named the most hideous pet on show at this year’s contest on Friday.

Wild Thang has a medical condition called canine distemper, which prevents the growth of its teeth and has caused a muscular disorder in one of its legs.

It beat Daisy Mae, a mongrel that has lost its teeth, hair and vision, and a pug named Rome, to the top spot.

The contest, held annually in California’s Petaluma, carries a $5000 prize and an appearance on NBC’s Today show for the winning owner, Ann Lewis.

She described her dog as “glugly”, explaining: “It’s glam meets ugly.”

“This is our fifth year in the competition, this could be our year!” she said before the results.

Lewis and Wild Thang raise money to rescue Pekingese dogs from the war in Ukraine. So far, they have brought seven dogs over to the US.

She said the dog’s medical issues had left it with a “wonky” leg and a tongue that hangs out of its mouth at all times, due to the missing teeth.