World's apart: Duke and Duchess of Sussex's drastic change for baby number 2

Harry and Meghan are soon to take a long break from the spotlight. Photo / Getty Images

It's not long until the world's most famous couple will be welcoming baby number two into the Sussex fold.

And for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, things are due to look drastically different post-birth of their daughter, than they did when their son Archie was born.

A source close to the couple told Vanity Fair, that the pair are planning on taking a long maternity and paternity leave and enjoy solace together as a family.

"They will both take some proper time off," the source shared.

"It will be the summer and they want to make sure they both take their leave so they have some real quality time together once the baby arrives."

However, when the couple's firstborn arrived in 2019, Harry almost immediately had to go back to work and flew to the Netherlands for a scheduled commitment. They also had to front media in the week following the birth and share announcements.

Meghan also continued to work during her pregnancy and after birth - editing her issue of British Vogue and working on a fashion collection for Smart Works.

Harry and Meghan first announced to the world that they would be having a girl, during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"A girl, you know, what more can you ask for? But now, you know, now we've got our family. We've got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it's great," Harry gushed.

According to Page Six, Meghan is hoping to have a relaxed home birth at their Montecito mansion.

"Meghan's plan was to have a home birth with Archie, but you know what they say about the best-laid plans," a source told the outlet. "In the end, her doctors advised her to go to hospital and all she was interested in was about delivering Archie safely."

The source added, "But she has a beautiful home in California, it's a beautiful setting to give birth to her baby girl."

Their new daughter will be eighth in line to the throne, after Harry's father Prince Charles, older brother Prince William, his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Prince Harry himself, and son Archie.