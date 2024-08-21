Advertisement
World-famous gay penguin Sphen dies at Sea Life Sydney Aquarium: ‘Heartbreaking’

NZ Herald
Sphen and Magic first formed a bond in 2018. Photo / Sea Life Sydney Aquarium

Sphen and Magic’s love story made headlines - now staff at Sea Life Sydney Aquarium are mourning the loss of one half of the beloved same-sex Gentoo penguin couple.

Sea Life Sydney revealed today Sphen died earlier this month, shortly before his 12th birthday.

Male penguins Sphen and Magic first bonded in the Sydney aquarium back in 2018, swimming and waddling together and even creating a nest during breeding season, going on to adopt and hatch two chicks - Lara, nicknamed “Sphengic”, by fans, and Clancy.

Gentoo penguins Sphen and Magic's relationship made headlines in 2018. Photo / Sea Life Sydney Aquarium
In the six years that followed, the couple were featured in Netflix series Atypical, documentaries about same-sex animal couples, and even inspired the design of a float for Mardi Gras.

Through the penguins’ fame, Sea Life Sydney has been able to fundraise to help conserve wild penguins and campaign for conservation amid climate change and pollution.

The aquarium’s general manager Richard Dilly said Sphen’s loss was “heartbreaking”.

Sphen and Magic hatched two chicks together. Photo / Sea Life Sydney Aquarium
”We want to take this opportunity to reflect and celebrate Sphen’s life, remembering what an icon he was, the unique bond he shared with Magic and the positive impact he made in the world.

“Sphen and Magic’s love story captivated the world and it’s been an honour to welcome local and international fans, some of [whom] travelled long distances to see them in real life. The team’s focus is now on Magic, who will soon prepare for his first breeding season without Sphen.”

Staff at the aquarium took Magic to see his partner after he died to help him understand he wouldn’t be coming back. To farewell Sphen, he started singing - and was soon joined by the rest of the penguin colony, according to the aquarium.

Sphen, the older of the pair, lived a long life for a Gentoo penguin, as most of them live for 12 to 13 years. He and Magic even spent time together outside of breeding season, which is unusual for their species.

Magic will turn 9 this November.

