Through the penguins’ fame, Sea Life Sydney has been able to fundraise to help conserve wild penguins and campaign for conservation amid climate change and pollution.

The aquarium’s general manager Richard Dilly said Sphen’s loss was “heartbreaking”.

Sphen and Magic hatched two chicks together. Photo / Sea Life Sydney Aquarium

”We want to take this opportunity to reflect and celebrate Sphen’s life, remembering what an icon he was, the unique bond he shared with Magic and the positive impact he made in the world.

“Sphen and Magic’s love story captivated the world and it’s been an honour to welcome local and international fans, some of [whom] travelled long distances to see them in real life. The team’s focus is now on Magic, who will soon prepare for his first breeding season without Sphen.”

Staff at the aquarium took Magic to see his partner after he died to help him understand he wouldn’t be coming back. To farewell Sphen, he started singing - and was soon joined by the rest of the penguin colony, according to the aquarium.

Sphen, the older of the pair, lived a long life for a Gentoo penguin, as most of them live for 12 to 13 years. He and Magic even spent time together outside of breeding season, which is unusual for their species.

Magic will turn 9 this November.