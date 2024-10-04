Of Kiwis who can work from home, some get to do their jobs completely remotely, while others work at home some days of the week. Just 7.5% of respondents could work completely remotely if they chose, while 29% worked from home two days a week, 15% three days and 15% one.

A mix of both was popular. Only 12% of those surveyed said they would choose to work completely remotely.

While specific location data was not collected, most respondents were likely Auckland-based, according to the release.

Respondents cited multiple benefits that came with working from home. Some 30% said it saved them time by cutting out their commute, while 27% said they were more productive at home.

Women were more likely to use flexible work days – 94% of those surveyed, compared with 85% of men. Of those surveyed, women were also more likely not to accept a new role if it didn’t come with a flexible work policy.

Sarah, 27, works in the office three days a week and two from home and tells the Herald she’s come to appreciate a flexible role ever since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A company’s WFH policy is now something I’d consider before taking a job, more so than any other ‘perk’ they offer,” she says.

“I do enjoy the office three days a week, but having two days when I don’t have to spend 40-plus minutes in traffic and pay to park in town, or spend upwards of 1.5 hours on public transport, is a major. It’s also the little things; making lunch at home, not putting on a face of makeup, or being able to look out over my garden rather than be stuck in a large office building under artificial lights for eight hours.”

Another young female office worker told the Herald, “As one of the many households that got a lockdown puppy in 2020 and now have a very co-dependent 4-year-old fluff ball, the full-time doggy daycare fees that a full return to work would necessitate are frankly terrifying.”

Many office workers appreciate the option to work from home occasionally.

Many of us associate our memories of the Covid-19 lockdowns with working from home – and while some might prefer it, others see it as a reminder of a time when we didn’t have the choice.

Another tells the Herald she’d rather be in the office for this reason. “Working from home reminds me of lockdown, which is something I’d prefer not to revisit.

“I also just like being at the office. There’s an energy, you get to chat with people and connect in a way that you don’t when you’re working remotely. I’ve got to know so many of my colleagues in the past couple of years and it’s been really rewarding.”

She adds that going into the office isn’t necessarily the easiest option for everyone – for example, many Kiwi parents must weigh up the cost of childcare before returning to the office.

“My workplace is 15 minutes on foot from home. I also don’t have children. I know other people are in different positions. All that said, I do deeply appreciate and value having work from home as an option when needed; sometimes you have a flat inspection and need to be there, or feel a little bit sick and want to keep germs away.”

Cultivate co-founder Tony Pownall says that in 2024, most people look for flexibility when seeking a new role.

“The majority of jobseekers Cultivate engages with will have rebuilt their lives around hybrid working, and it has become challenging to source talent for roles without offering at least one day of working from home per week.”

Last month, Victoria University of Wellington academics Stephen Blumenfeld, Chris Peace, Joanne Crawford and Roya Gorjifard wrote for The Conversation that, according to their research, “Embracing a hybrid approach may lead to better outcomes as society shifts with technology and employment expectations.”

Taking away commute time could help employees “redirect time toward focused work, positively impacting job satisfaction and mental wellbeing”, they continued.

“Moreover, remote work fosters inclusivity, enabling organisations to source talent from a broader geographic area, which in turn enhances diversity and innovation.”

