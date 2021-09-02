Woolworths supermarket workers' shock at kind customer notes

Woolworths said they had seen a massive surge in online orders this lockdown. Photo / LinkedIn

Woolworths in Australia says its staff have been touched by a wave of "kind" messages customers have left on their online orders, as the supermarket company fills a record number of home delivery grocery shops.

Prolonged lockdowns in Victoria and New South Wales have put significant pressure on supermarkets, with Woolworths chief executive Brad Banducci revealing yesterday that 3300 staff were currently in isolation amid a spike in new customers placing online orders.

When placing online grocery orders there is a "notes" section where shoppers can specify how they want their orders to be packed or provide feedback.

And some customers have been using the notes section to express gratitude to the worker packing their order while encouraging them to "stay safe".

Photos of some of the messages have been shared by Woolworths on LinkedIn, with one reading: "Stay positive. Without people like you working to help people put food on the table, we'd be in trouble! You guys are our heroes!"

"Thank you to the staff member packing our groceries during this time. We greatly appreciate it," another read.

"Hi personal shopper, just remember you are human! Remember you are worthy and we will all get out of lockdown together," one note said.

"Thanks for all your hard work. Keep going," another wrote.

In the post's caption Woolworths said that a "thank you can go a long way" and these notes "brought a smile" to the personal shoppers' faces.

"Our personal shoppers work hard every day to hand-pick online orders for our customers," they said.

"Their support for our team in-store and online brings to life the spirit of community in these challenging times."

Woolworths director of eCommerce Annette Karantoni said they had seen a "massive surge" in online orders.

The company employs more than 25,000 personal shoppers who pick thousands of orders on a daily basis.

"We've seen a massive surge in demand for online orders and our team of personal shoppers is working around the clock to serve as many customers as we can," Karantoni said.

"We always put our customers first and it's incredibly heartwarming to see genuine appreciation for our team's hard work on the frontline of the pandemic.

"It's a small gesture, which helps make all the extra effort and care worth it."

In an email to customers on Wednesday, Banducci said the supermarket was facing new challenges when it came to keeping shelves stocked in 2021.

"Unlike 18 months ago, this is less to do with surges in customer demand (aka "the toilet paper wars") and more because of the extra pressure on our Distribution Centres, with over 500 of those team members needing to self-isolate as close or casual contacts," he said.

"The good news is that these team members, having tested negative, are starting to be cleared to come back to work."

More than 3300 staff were currently in isolation after health authorities deemed them either close or casual contacts.