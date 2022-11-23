A woman has decided to get her own back after a neighbour in her apartment complex is continuing to steal her parcels from the communal delivery area. Photo / TikTok / therealemilylin

A woman has sought revenge on a neighbour using a brilliant trick after her parcels kept on getting stolen by someone in their communal apartment complex.

US woman Emily Lin took to social media to share her anger after her parcels went missing despite the courier companies confirming they had been delivered.

Fed up at the thief, she decided to seek revenge in a rather unusual way.

“Someone in my apartment has been stealing my packages and I want to catch them, but I also want them to know that I’m onto them,” she said.

Lin decided to set up a fake parcel with her name on it and place it in the apartment complex’s mailroom.

“So, basically what I’m going to do is fill this box with trash and also a note that says ‘I’m onto you’ and then we’ll see if they steal it.

“There’s no way for me to know who’s stealing it but I just want them to know that I hate them.”

She continued: “Here is my lovely note that I’m going to include and I decided instead of trash I’m going to include some singles so they can buy their own packages.

Emily sought revenge on her neighbour after her parcels kept getting stolen. Photo / TikTok, therealemilylin

The notes in the box said. “Stop stealing my packages, stealing makes you ugly. Here is some cash so you can buy your own stuff.”

The box was filled with rubbish along with numerous $1 notes.

Lin videoed her revenge plot and posted it to social media, receiving close to one million views.

Despite it surging in popularity, some viewers were torn over her decision to give the thief $1 notes.

“Why would you add money?” One person questioned. “If I was them that would make me want to steal your packages even more lol.”

“You take revenge by giving money to the stealers???? Girl-” A second commented followed by crying emojis.

A third suggested they should have used fake notes, writing: “Should have put monopoly money instead of real money.”