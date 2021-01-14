Woman's fury after her mum refuses to call her grandson by his real name

A woman has spoken out against her own mother for her "disrespectful" reaction after revealing her son's name. Photo / 123rf

The new mother took to social media to ask for advice on how to deal with her son's grandmother after she refused to call the baby by his actual name.

Posting online, the mum explained her parents separated years ago in a very "messy" break up with harbours a lot of bitterness to this day.

Now the grandmother refuses to call her grandson by his proper name, all because he was named after her ex-partner's father.

In the post, she said: "I recently gave birth to my second baby boy, my partner and I decided on the name Samuel.

"My partner loves the name and Samuel was my grandfather's name - on my dad's side.

"My mum and dad separate years ago and it was a MESSY break - which resulted in my mum and her mother-in-law (my nan) falling out massively.

"(Again, for context - they fell out because my dad has moved on and my nan supported him. My mum still sees my dad as 'hers').

"Since then my mum has always declared how much she hates my nan and grandad, despite them both now being deceased.

"When I told my mum my son's name, her face dropped and she said, 'I won't be calling him that.'

"Out of pure anger and post-baby emotion, I replied if she won't be using his name she won't be seeing him.

"She believes I'm being disrespectful to her for choosing that name and refuses to use a shortened version because it's still 'the same'.

"Am I being over-dramatic by being this annoyed? What would you do?"

Her stress and worry attracted hundreds of comments supporting her stance against her mother.

"You're not being over-dramatic at all, she's being disrespectful to you," one wrote.

Another added: "Samuel is a lovely name. I could understand her POV if you named your child something very unusual like ... "demon" but Samuel is a lovely name that has meaning to you.

A third said: "I'd do exactly the same in your position and me and my partner aren't even telling people our unborn babies name until he's born.

"He'll be introduced with what we decide to call him and that's his name."