Woman's eight-month cough leads to devastating lung cancer diagnosis

Diana Casas, 35, had no idea that a lingering cough would turn out to be a life-threatening illness.

The international student from Colombia moved to Sydney in February 2019, where she was later diagnosed with terminal stage 4 adenocarcinoma ROS1 lung cancer. The type of cancer is extremely rare, occurring in just 1 per cent of all lung cancers.

Casas explained that she had a cough for about eight months before one day waking up to excruciating pain.

"I went to the doctor numerous times, with many different diagnoses – including sleeping in a humid room, sinus and then asthma. One day I woke up at 4am in the morning with incredible pain and took myself to the emergency room at St Vincent's Hospital – where I was admitted for the next 11 days," Casas explained on a GoFundMe page.

"While here, they discovered six litres of liquid in my lungs, and later uncovered I had stage 4 lung cancer."

The fit and healthy student said that as a non-smoker the news had come as a huge shock.

Casas' only treatment option is crizotinib, a medication that she said costs $7300 a month, which will help extend her life expectancy three to five years.

However, as she is not an Australian resident she is not entitled to any public medical benefits and said her health insurance will only cover very minimal medical costs.

"Going back to Colombia is not an option at the moment, as I will not be eligible for any medical services," she said.

Through her oncologist, she has been able to get funding from American pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer for the treatment on compassionate grounds.

"They will cover the cost of the medication. Unfortunately I will still have to cover medical and treatment costs for things like doctor appointments, examinations, X-rays, blood tests, etc."

Casas also needs to cover other expenses such as school fees to remain on her student visa in Australia in order to receive the treatment.

"And general expenses which I am unable to cover as I am unable to work; hence my call for help to all of you to assist me with these costs and even try to bring my mum over to be with me during my treatment," she wrote on her GoFundMe page.

"Any assistance you can provide me, no matter how big or small, will be a huge help to me while I fight with this horrible disease."

Casas was blown away to have raised $76,300 towards her medical expenses which exceeded her target of $40,000.

"I need to say thanks to all of you from the bottom of my heart, for all the love and support you have shown me," she wrote on the page last week.

"As we have reached and exceeded our goal, I am going to pause the fundraiser.

"Your generosity will help me through the times ahead. The response has been more than I ever dreamt of. I feel very overwhelmed with gratitude; I am lost for words."

The 35-year-old said she also wanted to use her condition to remind people that life is very short, embrace it and make the most of every opportunity.

"Spend as much time as you can with your family and friends – because you never know what tomorrow will bring."