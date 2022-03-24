A woman was left stunned after catching her boyfriend's mum sneaking into her bedroom as she slept before whispering chilling things. Video / Rosa Chica

A woman who thought there was a "ghost" in her home when she heard whispers while she slept made an even more terrifying discovery after setting up cameras in her bedroom.

The woman's bizarre experience started when she downloaded an app to track and record noises while she slept such as snoring.

But when she played it back she could hear a voice making frightening comments.

For three consecutive days, the strange whispering noises were picked up on the recording.

"When I downloaded an app to hear myself snore at night but end up hearing a voice saying it wants to unalive me," she said in a video.

"So I think it's a ghost and put a camera in my room."

After installing a camera she watched it back and made a disturbing discovery.

"It turns out it was my boyfriend's mum coming in my room saying those things while I slept and hovering above me.

"I did hear myself snore but I started hearing this really weird voice whispering in my ear.

She caught her boyfriend's mum sneaking into their bedroom while they slept before she whispered "hateful" things into her ears. Photo / TikTok

"It was saying hateful things like 'you're so ugly', 'I hate you' and curse words I don't want to say. Basically, it was some really hurtful stuff.

"This happened for three days in a row and I was like oh my gosh, there's a ghost in the house. I thought there was a ghost because my mum-in-law has always been so sweet to me, she still is to this day."

Her boyfriend's mum has been staying with them and said she never suspected anything because she's "so nice" to her.

But the recording has left her creeped out.

I'd seen her come into my room so I thought she was looking for something," she said.

"But no, she started hovering above me."

The woman said she hasn't told her boyfriend or confronted his mum about the situation.

"I don't want to tell my boyfriend because I'm pretty sure he will kick her out and I don't want to do that to her," she said.

"Everything is fine, I'm ok and I don't think anything is going to happen to me. I genuinely like her, she's a cool person. Nothing is going to happen to me, I'm going to be ok."

Despite her reassurance, she confessed: "I don't eat her food because I'm scared."

Her video has been viewed more than eight million times, with thousands of people urging her to lock her bedroom door or move out.