Woman transforms body after ex told her she had 'no ass'

A woman TikTok showed off her booty gains after an ex told her 'you don't have an ass.' Video / @layyzerr

A woman TikTok showed off her booty gains after an ex told her 'you don't have an ass.' Video / @layyzerr

A woman has had the last laugh at a toxic ex who once taunted her for having "no ass".

After undergoing a body transformation, the US-based woman has shown off the results of her hard work, sharing her fit physique on social media.

TikTok user @layyzerr shared her "true story" alongside a series of before and after photos where she revealed a former flame had once said: "You don't have an ass."

In a before photo, the woman - who is originally from Ukraine - can be seen posing beside her ex, whose identity has been hidden.

The cruel remark about her body was then posted over the snap.

However, the photos then change to a video of her now wearing tight gym shorts and a bra that show off the changes to her body.

In the video she looks totally different, her defined muscles on full display.

Despite the incredible progress @layyzerr has made, many men were quick to leave nasty comments on her viral video, which has clocked up over 12 million views since it was shared last month.

Many women were quick to defend @Layyzerr, with one writing:

"Girl don't even bother responding to these haters. You look amazing."

Thankfully she didn't let jibes from male followers get her down. Photo / TikTok/@layyzerr

Another wrote: "Girl the progress in THERE! These people are just jealous and always looking to bring people down! Keep working hard bbg".

While a third added: "Don't worry about ur lame ex or these commenters (SIC), just keep working hard you look fantastic!"

Thankfully @layyzerr hasn't let the nasty jibes get her down, responding to some commenters with videos of her working out in the gym and lifting heavy weights.

She also responded in a video saying she was proud of her work, saying she's not basing her "winning" from her "external appearance".

"Going from extremely depressed and thinking I'm an ugly piece of s**t to now being able to look in the mirror and post on social media and think, 'hey, you are worth something', 'you are worthy'."

In a series of other videos, the gym lover also showed off her impressive leg gains, revealing she's "quad dominant" and that is the area she's seen the most improvement in.