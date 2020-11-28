Woman smashes 500 bottles in supermarket rampage

A woman who went on a booze-related rampage inside a British supermarket earlier this week managed to destroy 500 bottles and cause more than $185,000 of damage.

Footage shows the woman smashing hundreds of bottles of wine and spirits by throwing them on the floor.

The incident happened in an Aldi supermarket in Stevenage, England.

The woman managed to cause more than $185,000 in damages in just five minutes. Photo / Twitter

The woman was reportedly acting erratically while waiting in the checkout queue. When another shopper told her to calm down, the woman became angry and went on a rampage, destroying more than 500 bottles of alcohol.

According to local media reports, the rampage went on for about five minutes.

At one point, the woman slipped and fell on the broken glass, injuring herself.

The injuries did not deter her. After slashing her right hand, she kept breaking bottles with her left one.

"I've never seen anything like this," a man says off camera.

Eventually, a police officer grabbed the woman and escorted her out of the supermarket.

She was reportedly arrested and taken to hospital where she was treated for her injuries.