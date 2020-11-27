Covid 19 coronavirus: Suzi Quatro reveals her battle with the virus

Rock singer Suzi Quatro described the huge toll Covid-19 took on her body. Photo / Getty Images

Suzi Quatro battled coronavirus earlier this year, and say she's "never felt anything like it".

The 70-year-old singer has revealed she tested positive for the illness earlier this year, and described the experience as feeling as though someone had "hit her over the head with a sledgehammer".

She told BBC Radio 2: "I've never felt anything like it. It's like somebody came into my room and hit me over the head with a sledgehammer."

Quatro said the virus took "every bit of energy" that she had, and slept for 18 hours a day for the first few days of her health battle.

She added: "I'm just this side of hyper, if not hyper, and I slept 18 out of 24 hours for the first five days and I had to get up for two naps per day."

The "Stumblin' In" musician said she lost her sense of taste, a symptom many coronavirus sufferers have experienced, and that left her without an appetite.

She said: "I didn't have any appetite, my coffee tasted metallic, I didn't have my usual breakfast champagne because I didn't fancy it, which is another surprise for me."

Suzi Quatro at Palais Theatre in November 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Quatro said she was initially reluctant to talk about her health battle, but decided to come forward as she wants put a stop to the people who don't take the virus seriously.

She explained: "I was reluctant to even talk about this because it's just not my style to make public private anguish. [But I thought it] would help others who maybe are pooh-poohing this and making little of it. It is not happily that I talk about it."

Fellow celebrities including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, and Pink have all come forward with their experiences after they too tested positive.