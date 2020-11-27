Supermodel Gigi Hadid trolled for 'annoying' baby photo trend — but lots of people do it

Disgruntled followers ask "what's the point" of posting the photo this way. Photo / Instagram

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been trolled online for the way she shares photos of herself with her baby.

The Victoria's Secret supermodel welcomed her first child with One Direction star Zayn Malik two months ago and has now posted photos of herself with her daughter, without showing the baby's face.

The 25-year-old shared the photo on Instagram, showing herself with her daughter in a carrier.

The baby's name is also not known yet.

Many fans are not happy with the fact that Gigi keeps "teasing" them with little details but not showing the full picture.

"Don't be shy show us your beautiful daughter," one person commented.

"Girl needs to stop teasing us and give the people what they want! Full face photo," someone else said.

Disgruntled fans wonder "what's the point" of posting the photo of her child without showing the face.

But the comments just got nastier and nastier by the minute over Gigi's need to hide her new bub's face.

"What is the damn point in hiding your kids when later on you'll eventually show them off … like Kylie [Jenner] did?" a fan asked.

"If you're going to show off your daughter, you might as well share her name and her face! Pointless adding these half teased images. We already know you have her, what's the secret now?" another social media user chimed in.

The comments turned nasty, with some people said it showed Gigi is "up herself".

"Show the face. Why all the secrecy, your baby is no special than anybody else's … you're so up yourself."

However, others jumped to the supermodel's defence, pointing out it's up to her to decide what she shares on social media.

"Please remember that if she doesn't want to show HER child's face she doesn't have to. The internet is a very scary and toxic place and if it was my kid I would wait until she was way older or until I think she is ready as well to start showing her," one person said.

"I respect her for being such a good mum and protecting her child," someone else added.