Woman shares the moment she confronted her friend about sleeping with her husband

A woman confronted her best friend in a TikTok video, accusing her of sleeping with her husband while she was at work. Video / @shaunadonna20

A woman has shared footage of the moment she confronted her best friend and her husband about their affair.

In a now viral TikTok video, the woman explains her friend moved in with the couple and, when she became suspicious that there was something going on, she installed a camera.

The camera recorded the two of them together while the woman, Shauna, was at work.

She shared footage of the moment she confronted her best friend and her husband about it.

"So I put the camera in the house because my gut just wasn't sitting right. It wasn't even about him or her, that never even crossed my mind. I didn't think that they were doing anything," she said in the video.

"I thought that he was sneaking somebody in, like that he had previously cheated on me with, that's why I put the camera in the house.

Shauna confronting her friend did not go as planned. Photo / TikTok

"So yesterday I was looking at the camera, come to find out, it this b**ch and we've been friends for like four years, good friends, she needed somewhere to go, I let her move in.

"Anyway so … neither one of them knew about the camera. I haven't told either one of them that I even know because when he gets home from work I'm [going to] ask them and then I'm going to show them the video."

In the video, she addresses her best friend, asking her directly whether she had slept with her husband while she was at work.

A woman has shared footage of the moment she caught her best friend cheating with her husband - and the confrontation that followed. Photo / TikTok

The friend was shocked and Shauna repeated the question, asking for a "yes or no" answer.

"Why would I sleep with your man?" the friend responds.

"You slept with my friend while I was at work?" Shauna then yelled, as her husband entered the room.

"What is y'all talking about?" the husband can be heard asking.

The confrontation then became physical and the footage went dark.

The video has been viewed on TikTok more than nine million times - and counting.

Shauna has updated her followers to explain that, following the confrontation, both her husband and her now former best friend had left the house.

"It definitely went down … and [of] course they lied, said it didn't happen. I didn't get a chance to show them the video because we ended up fighting. They're currently out of the house, gone," she said.

TikTok users engaged in intense debate about whether or not it was ever a good idea to have a friend living with you and your partner.

"NEVER bring a third party into your home … no matter how much 'trust' you got in them," one viewer commented.