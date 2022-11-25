A female office worker has revealed she was “sent home” after bosses said her outfit was “inappropriate” – but is there anything wrong with it? Photo / TikTok

A female office worker has revealed she was “sent home” after bosses said her outfit was “inappropriate” – but is there anything wrong with it? Photo / TikTok

A woman in the US has shared her shock at being sent home for wearing an “inappropriate outfit” – revealing she “didn’t understand” why.

The LA office worker, who posts using the handle @YingFitness, was stunned when she was asked to leave her sales job because of her outfit and posted a video of the ensemble to the platform to get a second opinion.

“I got sent home from work today because of what I wear,” she said in the short clip.

“I just don’t understand.”

The influencer, who has amassed more than one million likes and 85,000 followers, then showed off her clothing choice, which included a black cardigan, black and white top and brown high-waisted shorts and trainers.

This US woman was sent home because of her "inappropriate" work outfit. Photo / TikTok @YingFitness

The video soon went viral with more than 200k views and 2000 comments.

While Ying didn’t understand why she was sent home, thousands of people took to the comments section of the video to share their opinions on why she was.

Many claimed her shorts were too short while others blamed the patriarchy.

One wrote: “Your short is way to short for most company attire code. Should be knee length. But it’s still look fantastic for other occasions [sic].”

But many struggled to see the issue her employer had. Photo / TikTok @YingFitness

Another person commented: “Never wear anything above the knee, it’s very unprofessional. Also No Jeans with holes/rips, sneakers, flip flops, or sheer top.”

A third penned: “Ohhh I see the problem! It’s patriarchy!”

Meanwhile, a fourth claimed: “Yes I see a problem right there. You are working for the wrong company. Bunch of machos conservators that still want women in dresses, 1800 is over.”

“Your shorts are too short,” added a fifth.

It’s not the first time a video about woman’s office attire has gone viral on the app. Another US woman shared a video of herself in a tight black dress with a T-shirt neckline and said she had been sent home by HR because her outfit was “distracting”.

Marie Dee, from the US, claimed her employer labelled this outfit "distracting". Photo / TikTok @notmariedee

After calling the employeer’s comments “ridiculous” the video quickly caught the attention of TikTok users and gained 24 million views.

While many people commented messages of support telling her the outfit looked “professional and polished”, others suggested the video isn’t 100 per cent authentic and some people claimed that the woman’s father owns the company.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald



