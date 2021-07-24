Woman questions why Kmart doesn't stock a family of 'traditional white' dolls

Some of Kmart's wooden toy families. Photo / Supplied

A woman has been slammed online after asking why Kmart doesn't stock a "traditional white family" as part of its collection of small wooden doll families.

Her post ended up on Facebook before making its way onto Reddit, where some users were puzzled about the woman's definition of "tradition" while others offered practical solutions to her "problem".

In her Facebook post, the woman started by pointing out she was neither "racist, sexist or ageist" before continuing: "but the wooden families for the dolls house don't have a 'traditional white' family - how [do I] say that politely".

"They are either old, brown, or have two mums or two dads to a family."

Photo / Reddit

On Reddit, the woman was described as a "trifecta of ageist, sexist and racist".

"Exactly what does a traditional white family look like? Please explain more," one person commented.

Many pointed out white people are not under-represented in toys or figurines, while others explained why she couldn't find a family of dolls resembling her own.

"This particular case is a non issue. They have previously stocked what she's asking for but they sold out, and because of Covid supply chain issues they can't get any more," a Reddit user wrote.

"How do I know this? Because I respectfully asked Kmart instead of complaining on social media. The kids wanted dolls that look like our own family. What's wrong with that?"

"I get what they are after, but good God, they could hardly have phrased that any worse," someone else said.

"Imagine going to buy some toys and not being able to find one that represents your particular family. Such a struggle being a white hetero," another person wrote.

One Reddit offered a practical solution: "Buy both the same-sex sets and exchange one partner. Problem solved (which is probably why they did this, kill 2 birds with one stone, be diverse and encourage people to buy more)."

Kmart has previously made headlines for the diversity of its toys range, which includes different types of families, as well as dolls representing people with disabilities.