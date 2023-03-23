A Texas woman’s job search is stirring up some unexpectedly awkward feelings. Photo / TikTok

One US woman has found herself in an awkward position after a recent job interview.

Taking to TikTok, Riley Jouett from Texas has revealed she applied for a barista position at an undisclosed company and was interviewed for the job by someone she never expected. A man she has previously ghosted.

Ghosting is a common Millennial and Gen Z dating trend where the person you’re seeing disappears without an explanation.

In the clip that has received over 8.4 million views since being posted last week, Jouett said six years ago when she was 19, she ghosted “the nicest guy” adding, he “had the best intentions for me” but she ghosted him anyway due to her young age and lack of communication skills.

Now, 25, the woman claimed “Karma is the nastiest b***h”, as she told users of the social media platform that he’s interviewing her for a job that she “desperately” needs.

Speaking to the New York Post after the video went viral on the popular social media platform, she said she was surprised by the amount of views - and backlash - she received in response.

“Based on the analytics of my video, 80 per cent of the viewers were teenagers,” she said revealing a lot of nasty comments including people telling her they hope she never finds a job and ends up homeless.

Of the thousands of comments the video received, not all were bad and some people believed the chance encounter was a sign. One person said, “Karma or second chance?” While another added, “Maybe it’s not karma but cupid.”

A third person who also believed the pair should rekindle their romance said, “Plot of a rom-com, If he invites you to the company retreat this weekend to see how you fit in, but really so he can get to know you again, let us know.”

The official TikTok account also commented on the post saying, “Good luck sis”.

Speaking to The Post she said the reason she posted the video was that she felt a lot of people could relate to ghosting as a teenager “without thinking about the consequences of being immature and having poor communication skills”.

Due to the immense interest, she posted two follow-up videos, revealing in one that she ghosted the man because she felt he was “obsessed” with her and came across as “very intense”.

She also said, “What is concerning is that this man is a Scorpio, so I just know he holds grudges,”

Jouett later shared with The Post that she was offered the job but she ended up declining it. Not because of their history but because she was offered a higher-paying position somewhere else.

She also believes the man has not seen the viral video.