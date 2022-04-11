A TikTok user shared a man's creepy beach behaviour and her revenge. Video / @korynnec

A TikToker has divided viewers after she kicked sand in a man's face over his "invasive" act on a deserted beach.

Korynne – who posts under the handle mrs.presley on TikTok – took matters into her own hands when the "old man" parked himself 3m from her "on a completely empty beach" while she was napping.

"PROMISE I'll make u more uncomf than u make me, also my flat feet grip sand as good as a shovel #baywatch #handled," she captioned the video, showing her 21.4k followers exactly where she was sunbathing compared to the man.

In the clip, Korynne can be seen giving his resting body the finger – before proceeding to sprint past him, getting the ultimate revenge by flicking sand all over his towel and leaving him staring at her in confusion.

The woman kicked sand on the man as she ran into the water. He left the beach moments later. Photos / TikTok

Some viewers were unimpressed by Korynne's behaviour, arguing that what she did made it "look more like your [sic] harassing him".

"He's laying there, you're flipping him off, he looks, puts his head back down so you run past him. Seems more like you're wanting his attention," commented another, while a third declared that Korynne kicking sand on the man made it seem "more like [she was] wanting his attention".

"He was literally minding his own business tanning till she ran right by him and kick sand in his face."

Another questioned whether the man "just wanted to set up near someone that looked trustworthy so that when he goes into the water people won't steal his stuff?"

The majority, however, agreed with her actions.

"Y'all missing the point. He chose right by her, out of a whole beach. Any cautious person wouldn't like it," one comment, which garnered more than 41,000 likes, read.

To which another user responded: "Literally. We can't afford to not be on guard when strange men are tryna [sic] get close to us in empty areas."

"All the people who think he did nothing wrong have never been made to feel uncomfortable or unsafe by someone's presence," another user wrote.

"How is anyone defending the man when you can clearly SEE him creeping on her from his towel?" said a third.

"The point of him being old is irrelevant. Respect a woman's space."