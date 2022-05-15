Winter wellness curried butternut and kumara soup with garlic fennel flatbread

Winter wellness curried butternut and kumara soup. Photo / Lottie Hedley

Plant-based, gluten-free and refined sugar-free, the modern, family-friendly recipes from Sophie Steevens' cookbook Simple Wholefoods, all use ingredients as close to their natural state as possible. This is wonderful winter soup for the whole family, says Sophie. "It makes a beautiful lunch or dinner on a chilly day, especially when served with the very easy Garlic fennel flatbread."

Ingredients

Soup

Garlic fennel flatbread

Directions

Preheat the oven to 180°C fan-bake. Line a baking tray with baking paper. Heat the oil, if using, in a large frying pan over medium–high heat. Add the onion, garlic and ginger and cook for 5-7 minutes, stirring frequently, until soft and fragrant. Transfer to a large saucepan along with all the other ingredients except for the coconut cream. Cover, bring to a boil, then simmer for about 30 minutes, or until the veges are tender. Transfer to a blender in batches, or use a stick blender to blend until smooth and creamy. Transfer back to the saucepan and add the coconut cream reserving a little to garnish. Stir to combine well. For the garlic fennel flatbread: Whisk together the chickpea flour, garlic powder, salt, oil and water until all clumps are blended. Pour the batter onto the prepared tray and sprinkle over the fennel seeds and fresh garlic. Bake for 20–25 minutes, or until golden with crispy edges. To serve, pour the soup evenly into bowls and garnish with coconut cream, herbs and pepper. Serve the flatbread on the side.

Tip: This flatbread also works well as a pizza base. Simply cook, then add your favourite toppings.

Edited extract from Simple Wholefoods by Sophie Steevens published by Allen & Unwin NZ, RRP: $49.99. Photography by Lottie Hedley