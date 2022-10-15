Winetopia is back, and a Diwali feast: this week in food

Winetopia at Shed 10 is back, with Australian as well as New Zealand wine and food. Photo / Supplied

A Diwali feast for Auckland

Diwali, the festival of light, is back — as well as celebrations around Auckland.

Cassia will be swapping out their multi-course 'journey' menu from Oct 24 to Nov 6, and replacing it with a special Diwali feast. There'll be scallop scampi chaat, smoked paneer with saffron, and of course lamb chops, followed by dessert and mithai. Plus guests will take home a special gift. Tickets are $110, book at cassiarestaurant.co.nz

At Homeland, enjoy the Diwali dinner on Oct 27. The restaurant will be all done up with Diwali decorations, and guests will share dishes such as pāua pani puri, paneer bhaji and goat curry, a cocktail and dessert. Tickets are $145 — homelandnz.com.

And Winetopia finally returns, bigger and better

Another big event we haven't seen around Auckland for several years is also returning – Winetopia, the oenophile's delight held at Shed 10 downtown. Usually, this festival focuses on NZ wines, but this year for the first time, the international doors are open, and there will be a special South Australia section for winemakers and food producers, so you can wash down a kangaroo slider with a Barossa this year.

There'll be other bites – from oysters to tacos and more, people to meet (Master of Wine Bob Campbell will be in attendance, as will Rex Pickett, the author of the novel Sideways, which was turned into the wine world's favourite film), and of course, plenty of delicious wine to taste and take away. Winetopia runs on October 28 and 29, tickets from winetopia.co.nz