This preference for sweetness may have evolutionary roots, but environment matters too. Hart explains that sometimes fussiness is linked to natural developmental shifts. “Sometimes fussiness is a developmental issue where their appetite changes with growth spurts. Sometimes they experience high levels of activity and are hungry and sometimes with less movement they eat less and this could be interpreted as fussiness when in fact it is an environmental issue.”

It's important to make sure your child is eating lots of fresh fruit and veg.

The power of parental modelling

Children are also heavily influenced by their parents’ eating habits. “It has also been observed that children accept food that is culturally and habitually eaten by the family group so this also helps develop the child’s preferences and palate for certain types of food. Eating a diverse diet as a family encourages the child to also be curious with food.”

Exposure is key – and persistence pays off. “It can take up to 10 exposures of a food before a child will accept it, so it’s important to keep offering the food consistently,” says Hart.

While many parents worry that pushing too hard might create negative associations with food, Hart believes that reducing tension at the dinner table is one of the most helpful strategies. “Reducing stress and negativity at meal times can help foster food acceptance in children.”

Timing and snacking habits also matter. “If afternoon snacking has been extensive a child will be less hungry and then less likely to want to eat a complete dinner (the meal that typically includes more vegetables).” Her suggestion? “If you know that your child is hungry in the afternoon, presenting a platter of chopped vegetables and fruit instead of sweet treats or savoury processed snacks can encourage them to eat their vegetables in a fun environment.”

Food is social – and so are kids

Peer dynamics can be surprisingly influential. “Peer pressure is an interesting thing when it comes to young children’s eating – we often see under 5s in a daycare setting eating food with their peers yet they refuse the same food at home,” says Hart. “Having friends over for afternoon tea and dinner can encourage your child to try different foods if their friends are eating it.”

Getting children involved in food preparation and gardening can also help. “We encourage children to see where food grows, and how to help in a kitchen as this can encourage them to eat what they make.”

Knowing where their food comes from can help a child get more invested in their food options.

Today’s food landscape doesn’t always make things easy. “Our children have been unfortunately exposed to more food marketing and therefore more products with sugar, salt and saturated fats over the years,” says Hart. “Minimising their exposure from an early age is important if we are to encourage them to eat a colourful, natural, less processed diet as they grow up.”

She believes the key lies in how we frame food choices. “Teaching children that treat food is not everyday snack food is the key to ensuring they eat a balanced diet.”

Most kids grow out of it – some need support

The good news? Most kids will eventually broaden their palates. “Most children do grow out of food fussiness as their palate develops,” says Hart. However, some may need more support. “We do see an increasing number of children with Sensory Processing Disorder where smell, taste, texture is more problematic. If you think this is something you believe your child is experiencing, it is important to seek guidance from a paediatric specialist/ registered dietitian.”

For parents navigating picky eating, Hart’s message is ultimately reassuring: with time, patience and the right strategies, most children will learn to enjoy a wider range of foods – even the green ones.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including how to prep your barbecue for summer grilling, gourmet hacks for elevating budget ingredients and what toppings to choose for different crackers.