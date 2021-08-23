Why the Queen is 'lawyering up' against Harry and Meghan

A source close to the Queen claims that the head royal is seeking legal advice to combat repeated attacks on the fanily by Harry and Meghan. Photo / Getty Images

Reports have emerged that the Queen has instructed her legal team to seek the advice of libel experts over repeated attacks on the monarchy by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A source close to the palace confirms that the Queen, 95, has become "exasperated with repeated attacks" coming from the LA-based members of the family.

They source continues: "The feeling, coming right from the top, is that enough is enough.

"There is a limit to how much will be accepted and the Queen and Royal Family can only be pushed so far.

"They are getting lawyered up. Harry and Meghan will be made aware and know repeated attacks will not be tolerated."

The final straw seems to have been the revelation that Harry is writing a tell-all memoir that will be released next year.

Anticipating further attacks on the family, the close source claims that the Queen is considering a pre-emptive legal action to protect the royal family from further airing of dirty laundry.

The royal source told The Sun: "The royals' legal team are speaking to firms with expertise in libel and privacy.

"If someone were named in the book and accused of something directly that could be a libel and also infringe their rights to a private family life.

"The legal team could also contact publishers of the book to ask for advance warning of its contents and a right to reply.

"There are concerns that the American public are falling for what Harry and Meghan say."

Since Harry, 36, and Meghan, 40, spilled shock family secrets to Oprah Winfrey in a bombshell interview earlier in the year, it would be safe to assume that the promised memoir will be just as explosive.

Time will tell if the Queen is able to put a stop to the release of Harry's book, or, at the very least, get ahead of the impending scandal and manage to control the narrative.