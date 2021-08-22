Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lose 700,000 Instagram followers in one year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's online popularity has plummeted. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing to lose social media followers, while Prince William and Kate Middleton's follower count keeps growing, new data has revealed.

UK data analysis firm Hypeauditor has shown that 700,000 people unfollowed Harry and Meghan's Instagram account over the past year, reports The Sun.

But the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have 13 million followers on Instagram, gaining 1 million of them over the past year - while the Queen's Royal Family account has gained 1.3 million new followers.

And royal experts are claiming it's because people have had enough of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's "attitude".

Royal commentator Angela Levin pointed out: "They tell people to be compassionate yet neither are compassionate towards their own families.

"They complain of climate change and tell us to be green, yet they then hop on private jets. People are deciding they don't agree with their behaviour and switch off."

A closer look at Harry and Meghan's followers reveals that only two-thirds of them are people, and the rest are likely bots.

Harry and Meghan's popularity has seen highs and lows ever since their exit from the royal family in March 2020.

Earlier this year it was reported that their popularity was the lowest it had ever been after Prince Philip's funeral on April 17.

And their popularity had previously dropped after their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they accused the royal family of racism.

They haven't regained favour with the British public since then. Prince Harry's popularity fell three points after Prince Philip's funeral, according to a YouGov survey, giving him a net score of -6. Meghan's popularity scores also fell, showing that over half of Britons had a negative view of her at the time.

Meanwhile, the re-issue of Finding Freedom, the biography penned by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, could have an effect on the couple's popularity in the coming weeks.

In it, Scobie claims that the Sussexes initially tried to "find a way to compromise" with the royal family to allow them to be "half in, half out" of their royal roles.

But he told People that the couple made the "hard" decision to leave as they knew there would be "constant issues about financial endeavours and business decisions they made" if they stayed with the monarchy.