Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Why Kiwi women are dating younger men, and what you need to know if you want to

By Sinead Corcoran Dye
NZ Herald·
11 mins to read
Age is just a number for these Kiwi women who are in their 30s and dating men younger than them. Photo / Getty Images

Age is just a number for these Kiwi women who are in their 30s and dating men younger than them. Photo / Getty Images

Three women tell Sinead Corcoran Dye why age is just a number

‘I hook my single friends up with younger guys too – and they’re always pleasantly surprised...’

Clara*, 32, real estate agent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle