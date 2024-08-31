Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Why I gave up my life in Auckland for love in France at the age of 63

By Maria Hoyle
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
When a whirlwind romance led to a life-changing decision, Maria Hoyle left Auckland behind to start a new chapter in France at 63.

When a whirlwind romance led to a life-changing decision, Maria Hoyle left Auckland behind to start a new chapter in France at 63.

Kiwi journalist and author Maria Hoyle moved to France, aged 63, after a whirlwind romance.

“Oh I live in France now. In a water mill. I went there at 63, to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle