Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Nick Stewart: Fomo - Feel the fear and (don’t) do it anyway

Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read
Financial advice from the professionals is always going to be better than crowd-sourcing your next move, writes Nick Stewart. Photo / NZME

Financial advice from the professionals is always going to be better than crowd-sourcing your next move, writes Nick Stewart. Photo / NZME

OPINION

No one likes to feel like they are missing out on a good thing.

Our brains are constantly comparing our reality to our expectations or goals, and when that doesn’t line up, it can

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today