Piers Morgan says naming the alleged royals involved in the scandal will allow people in the UK to have a "more open debate". Photo / Talk TV

Piers Morgan says naming the alleged royals involved in the scandal will allow people in the UK to have a "more open debate". Photo / Talk TV

Talk show host Piers Morgan has named the royals who allegedly raised “concerns” over Prince Archie’s skin colour.

One day after Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame was dramatically pulled from shelves in the Netherlands after accidentally revealing the identity of not one but two “racist royals”, Morgan has taken things into his own hands and named the alleged senior royals.

The Daily Mail reported the controversial talk show host made the bold claim on his Talk TV show; Morgan attempted to justify his decision by insisting he was merely reacting to Harry and Meghan’s decision to raise the issue in the first place.

He told viewers that by naming the alleged royals involved in the situation, he was allowing people in the UK to have a “more open debate about this whole farrago”.

He also claimed he doesn’t believe any racist comments were made by the royal family, “until there is actual evidence of those comments being made, I will never believe it. But now we can start the process of finding out if they ever got uttered, what the context was, and whether there was any racial intent at all — like I say, I don’t believe there was. The royals who are named in this book are …”

Endgame author Omid Scobie has come under fire for naming not one but two royals allegedly involved in the racism scandal.

The NZ Herald has chosen not to name the alleged individuals.

Until last night, the alleged royals had not been named in the UK and it’s likely Morgan’s decision will anger and disappoint Buckingham Palace, according to the Mail. The Palace has only commented on the matter once, saying in a statement the allegations were concerning but that “recollections may vary”.

Meanwhile, a source close to the royals told the publication prior to the book’s release that unless there are “charges of racism”, such as naming the royal who Meghan claims questioned what colour skin their then-unborn son Archie would have, then it is “unlikely” royal aides will comment on the contents of the book.

The Palace is yet to comment on the matter.

Scobie’s controversial book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival was pulled from shelves in the Netherlands after its Dutch translation appeared to name the “racist royal”.

Harry and Meghan made a bombshell claim during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Xander, the book’s publishers, confirmed to the UK news outlet it received a last-minute request to pull the book as libel laws prevented Scobie from naming the member of the royal family, despite him claiming he knows exactly who it is and insisting a second member of the royal household echoed the remarks.

Despite Scobie insisting he knows who the alleged individuals involved in the racism scandal are, and even planting clues in recent US media interviews, he has maintained that he cannot name the people he claims made the comments in his book due to strict UK libel laws.

He has since been facing pressure to explain how two members of the royal family have been named in the Dutch translation of the book and told Dutch media, “there was no version from me in which names were mentioned”.

However, an extract from the book published by the Daily Mail shows the name was repeated 200 pages after its first mention and a second name was included in a full sentence: “Even after Meghan and Charles by letter discussed ... possible unconscious bias within the family, after it was revealed that... [redacted] and... [redacted] had participated in these kinds of discussions about Archie ... [redacted] avoided discussing the subject with... [redacted].”

In 2021, after Meghan told Oprah Winfrey a member of the royal family expressed concern over what skin complexion the then-unborn Prince Archie would have, the internet went wild with theories.

Neither the Duke or Duchess of Sussex has ever named the alleged individual.







