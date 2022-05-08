White wine is one of New Zealand's most successful exports - but where is the white wine emoji? Photo / 123rf

Why is there no white wine emoji?

A glass of red wine emoji, a tumbler of whisky, an olive-adorned martini –you'd think the emoji keyboard on your phone had you pretty well covered for drinks. But where is the white wine emoji?

The month of May is a celebration of NZ white wine, with three important dates in the international wine calendar – Sauvignon Blanc Day on the May 6, Pinot Gris Day on May 17, and Chardonnay Day on the May 26. Being our top three white wine exports, this year the NZ Winegrowers Association are fighting the good fight by petitioning the Unicode Consortium about this oversight, and asking that a white wine emoji be created.

Pour yourself a glass, then sign the petition at nzwine.com

NZ Winegrowers want a white wine emoji added to the keyboard. Photo / Supplied

Pink Ribbon Breakfast

May is Pink Ribbon Breakfast Month, a chance to get friends and workmates together to fundraise to support the Breast Cancer Foundation. This year there are many ways to help out, whether you're hosting a breakfast or bake sale, running to raise funds, or hosting a virtual experience.

Sign up to host your own at pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz. If you're looking for recipe ideas, this year chef Bevan Smith of North Otago's Riverstone Kitchen has created a raspberry frangipane recipe for participants to make use of.

And click here to see Bevan Smith's raspberry frangipane recipe, which he created for Pink Ribbon this year.