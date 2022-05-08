Pink Ribbon recipe: Bevan Smith's raspberry frangipane

Bevan Smith's raspberry frangipane tart, created to support this year's Pink Ribbon Breakfasts. Photo / Emma Willetts

Last year Bevan Smith held a Pink Ribbon Breakfast at his North Otago restaurant, Riverstone Kitchen and raised over $10,000.

Smith knows that at some point breast cancer touches someone you love or hold dear, and with so many women affected it was an easy decision to say "yes" and fill a room full of people for such a good cause.

He has shared his delicious raspberry frangipane recipe with us, so you can serve it at your event.

Ingredients

For the pastry

175g unsalted butter, room temperature 75g icing sugar 2 free-range egg yolks 250g plain flour 1 Tbsp cold water

For the filling

250g butter 1 cup caster sugar 2 cups ground almonds 4 free-range eggs ½ tsp real vanilla essence ⅓ cup plain flour 250g raspberries, fresh or frozen ½ cup sliced natural almonds

Directions