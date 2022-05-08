Pink Ribbon recipe: Bevan Smith's raspberry frangipane

Last year Bevan Smith held a Pink Ribbon Breakfast at his North Otago restaurant, Riverstone Kitchen and raised over $10,000.
Smith knows that at some point breast cancer touches someone you love or hold dear, and with so many women affected it was an easy decision to say "yes" and fill a room full of people for such a good cause.
He has shared his delicious raspberry frangipane recipe with us, so you can serve it at your event.
Ingredients
For the pastry
|175g
|unsalted butter, room temperature
|75g
|icing sugar
|2
|free-range egg yolks
|250g
|plain flour
|1 Tbsp
|cold water
For the filling
|250g
|butter
|1 cup
|caster sugar
|2 cups
|ground almonds
|4
|free-range eggs
|½ tsp
|real vanilla essence
|⅓ cup
|plain flour
|250g
|raspberries, fresh or frozen
|½ cup
|sliced natural almonds
Directions
- Place pastry ingredients in a mixing machine bowl and mix on low speed with the paddle attachment until the pastry comes together to form a dough. Knead lightly, roll dough into a ball, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes or overnight.
- Preheat oven to 180°C. Line the base of a 28-cm fluted tart tin with removable base with baking paper. Unwrap pastry, slice thinly and press into tart tin. Ensure pastry is evenly and thinly spread, about 2 mm thick. Remove excess pastry from around edges. Pastry can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
- When you're ready to start on the filling, preheat oven to 160C degrees.
- Cream butter, sugar and ground almonds in a mixing bowl until light and pale. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Add vanilla essence and flour and mix well.
- Spread frangipane mix over the pastry base with a spatula and press raspberries into the mixture until half immersed.
- Place into oven and bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until golden brown and just set. Allow to cool and serve with