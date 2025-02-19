Why are Kiwis fizzing over flavoured sparkling water?

But what’s driving the rise of these beverages, and are they really a healthier alternative?

A shift in consumer tastes

Flavoured sparkling water sits at the intersection of health-consciousness and convenience - two major forces shaping the way we eat and drink.

Andrea Braakhuis, associate professor in Nutrition and Dietetics at the University of Auckland, notes that increasing awareness of sugar consumption and artificial sweeteners has led to a demand for alternatives.

“Consumers are becoming far more aware of how much added sugar and artificial sweeteners we are consuming. Previously, refined sugar in soft drinks was demonised, and the food industry responded with artificial sweeteners,” she says.

But in May 2023, the World Health Organisation advised against using artificial sweeteners for weight control and suggested they may actually increase the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, says Braakhuis.

Which is why, she reckons, drinks that do not contain refined sugar or artificial sweeteners have likely taken off as they have.

Given the products have been on the market for such a short while, she notes, it is possibly too soon to comment on any long term health effects.

“But looking at the ingredient list they appear to be a healthy option when compared to the standard soft drink containing sugar or artificial sweetener.”

However, she does advise that the drinks are still considered a processed food; “So, naturally, water would still be a better option on a regular basis”.

Kiwi brands making waves

Several New Zealand brands have entered the category, each bringing its own twist to the market.

Almighty, a company originally focused on organic juice, saw an opportunity to offer a more balanced, everyday drink.

Almighty is one of New Zealand's fastest growing drinks brands. Photo / Supplied

“We found there was a huge desire for clean ingredient lists with less sugar and sweeteners in beverages in New Zealand,” says Ben Lenart, co-founder and managing director of Almighty.

“We worked with ingredient suppliers and food technologists to get the best-tasting drinks we could without adding sweeteners or sugar.”

Almighty is one of the fastest-growing beverage companies in New Zealand, which highlights the positive shift towards healthier lifestyles in this country.

And Almighty extends this philosophy throughout the business.

“We’re proud to be NZ made and owned as well as a certified B Corp, with a strong commitment to the environment and future generations,” says Lenart.

The company’s goal is to provide a healthy alternative, featuring unique, all-natural flavours that taste as good as they feel, he says.

And there’s nothing boring about it.

“Almighty is the perfect accompaniment to a balanced lifestyle - great after a workout, with a sandwich at lunch, as a 3pm pick-me-up or at 2am on the dance floor,” says Lennart. The latter is in reference to their Almighty Active, which has 80mg of natural caffeine made from green coffee beans, for a “pick-me-up without the crash”.

Almighty Beverages makes flavoured and caffeinated sparkling water, and organic juices. Photo / Supplied

Almighty’s most popular flavour to date? Blood Orange, with Yuzu & Lime as a close second. Their newest release, Grapefruit & Tangelo, has quickly also gained a loyal following.

Another player in the market, Vista, was one of the first independent brands in New Zealand to take on the big soft drink companies.

Co-founder Adam Sorensen says their research began with a close eye on trends in the United States, where flavoured sparkling waters had already gained a strong following.

Vista Drinks founders Scott Day, Adam Sorensen and Russell Hopper. Photo / Supplied

“We were well aware of the boom of sparkling waters that was yet to make its way to New Zealand,” Sorensen explains.

“By chance we basically timed our run for the start of the shift in consumer preference and with a lot of work and sampling, rode the wave of continual growth.”

Which, he notes, has accelerated even more rapidly in recent years.

Vista’s best-selling flavours are strawberry and pineapple and raspberry and lime - both introduced in 2023 and now outselling their earlier offerings. “They taste more like healthy sodas than sparkling waters,” says Sorensen.

New dual flavours from Vista are set to hit the shelves. Photo / Supplied

The future of fizz

As the market for sugar-free drinks continues to grow, both Almighty and Vista see opportunities to expand their ranges.

“We’re always looking to evolve our range and play with flavour profiles,” says Sorenson. “So watch this space - there are more interesting dual flavours ready to be released.”

For now, it seems New Zealand’s love affair with flavoured sparkling water is only just getting started. And the even better news is that Braakhuis believes these drinks are, essentially, a positive.

“I could see these drinks offering value, when consumed in small to moderate amounts,” she says.

