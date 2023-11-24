Royal fans have been given a wildly lifelike glimpse into the future. Photo / Getty Images

Royal fans have been given a wildly lifelike glimpse into the future. Photo / Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ kids are still a while away from adulthood, but thanks to artificial intelligence, royal fans have been given a wildly lifelike glimpse into the future.

Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, are three of the most recognisable children in the world due to their royal status. Now, for the first time, royalists can see what they might end up looking like when they pass their teens, reports news.com.au.

AI buffs have been artificially ageing the royal children to see what they might look like in their 20s.

In a clip using rendered images created by AI on TikTok, a fan transformed young Charlotte into an adult and the results have stunned fans.

One fan even revealed: “I think she’s a mix of the Queen and Princess Diana.”

Another said: “William’s face and Kate’s grace.”

Charlotte reimagined as a 20-year-old. Photo / TikTok

And a third gushed: “There’s not a shadow of a doubt ... she will be stunning like her mother and grandmother.”

TikTok users also put Princess Charlotte’s brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, through the AI simulation and were amazed by the results.

The boys were transformed into young men, with floppy hair and big smiles.

One fan said: “All hail to Prince George.”

Another wrote: “LOUIS IS SO ADORABLE.”

Louis (left) and George (right) transformed with AI. Photo / TikTok

While one fan commented: “No matter what they look like, they will be beautiful cause they will have good genes.”

