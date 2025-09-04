Advertisement
What to watch: 7 shows to stream this weekend on TVNZ+, Netflix and Neon

By
Deputy Desk Editor, Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Dadolescence is a new documentary airing on TVNZ following the lives and experiences of five teenage fathers in Aotearoa.

Go inside the lives of young Kiwi dads, a boyband’s darkest days and, yes, your next favourite comedy has arrived. These are the best new shows and movies available to stream this weekend.

Dadolescence - TVNZ+

It’s Father’s Day on Sunday (get thee to a box of Roses

