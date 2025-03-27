Advertisement
Jenna Ortega shares love for New Zealand on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Jenni Mortimer
By
Lifestyle and Travel Editor - Audience·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The star declared NZ was her “favourite” place while on The Late Show. Video / The Late Show

Hollywood actress Jenni Ortega has declared her love for New Zealand during an appearance on The Late Show.

Speaking to host Stephen Colbert, Ortega told the host that New Zealand was her “favourite” place, labeling our shores “a city in a jungle”.

“New Zealand is probably my favourite because I always shoot there during the summer. And extraordinary. It’s a city in a jungle,” the actress said.

“The entire west coast is black sand beaches,” added Ortega. “I love how much they appreciate the Māori culture.”

The host also asked Ortega if she has taken up any of our more adventurous tourism activities: “Did you bungee jump? That’s where modern bungee jumping was invented,” he asked before the actress told him she wasn’t a fan of the high-octane plunge.

The actress had been in New Zealand most recently filming Klara and the Sun with Taika Waititi in Wānaka and Auckland. The film is an adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday.
Colbert, who has had a long affinity for New Zealand himself, agreed with the actress’ feelings on Aotearoa, adding, “Every geological feature on Earth is available on those two islands.”

Colbert visited New Zealand in 2019, getting a ride from the Prime Minister at the time Jacinda Ardern and indulging in a carpool karaoke version of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Colbert has also previously joked about wanting to be flower girl for Ardern’s wedding to Clarke Gayford following her resignation speech in 2023.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Photo / CBS
“I’m saving the date, put me down for fish, because you two have found your flower girl.”

The host then produced a basket with white flowers and threw them theatrically, in audition for the role.

Colbert also contrasted Ardern’s comments that she “no longer [had] enough in the tank” with other world leaders.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kept her promise to pick up The Late Show host Stephen Colbert at the airport. Photo / The Late Show
“She’s leaving because it’s the right thing to do? She didn’t lose an election or steal classified documents or have a Boris Johnson sex party? Are you Kiwis sure you know how democracy works?”

Colbert at the time shared his disappointment he would no longer have a ride from Auckland Airport when he visits New Zealand.

