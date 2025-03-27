The star declared NZ was her “favourite” place while on The Late Show. Video / The Late Show

Hollywood actress Jenni Ortega has declared her love for New Zealand during an appearance on The Late Show.

Speaking to host Stephen Colbert, Ortega told the host that New Zealand was her “favourite” place, labeling our shores “a city in a jungle”.

“New Zealand is probably my favourite because I always shoot there during the summer. And extraordinary. It’s a city in a jungle,” the actress said.

“The entire west coast is black sand beaches,” added Ortega. “I love how much they appreciate the Māori culture.”

The host also asked Ortega if she has taken up any of our more adventurous tourism activities: “Did you bungee jump? That’s where modern bungee jumping was invented,” he asked before the actress told him she wasn’t a fan of the high-octane plunge.