You expect a measure (or three) of idiosyncrasy from a Spike Lee movie; few major filmmakers follow their muse with such ornery dedication. So if Highest 2 Lowest is Lee’s most ambitious and expansive work in some time, the movie also plays defiantly on the director’s own terms. We have to come to Spike, not the other way around, but when he’s accompanied by Denzel Washington – the duo’s fifth big-screen collaboration in 35 years – attention must be paid.

On top of that, Highest 2 Lowest is Lee’s remake of High and Low (1963), a tense moral thriller that has come to be recognised as one of Akira Kurosawa’s greatest achievements. The nerve! The cheek! And given how badly Lee stumbled the last time he tried to remake an Asian movie – 2013’s Oldboy a quixotic redo of Park Chan Wook’s 2003 cult classic of the same title – the potential masochism!

Thankfully, Lee hasn’t tried to remake Kurosawa so much as re-adapt the 1959 Ed McBain novel King’s Ransom on which both movies are based. And he’s brought it into the here and now with sweeping panoramas, juicy performances and a crackling sense of urgency. The thing feels immense, but it moves.

Washington stars as David King, a wealthy and powerful music mogul who’s at the top of the heap but a few years off his game, and it’s fair to say that New York City co-stars as the town King thinks he has long since tamed. He’s Jay-Z and Berry Gordy and Quincy Jones with a pair of gold-plated Beats by Dre headphones, overseeing his domain from a penthouse suite at the tippy-top of a skyscraper with a smart, chic wife, Pam (Ilfenesh Hadera) and their teenage son, Trey (Aubrey Joseph). Highest 2 Lowest opens with an outrageously wide-screen rendition of Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’ (from the musical Oklahoma!) as the camera takes in a waking Manhattan, and we’re invited to wonder what could possibly go wrong.

Plenty. While King is pondering whether to sell his label to another company or buy it all back and start again, a kidnapping occurs. The police are called; a rapid-response team sets up in King’s living room; the kidnapper demands $17.5 million in Swiss 1000-franc notes. But then, a twist: it’s Trey’s friend Kyle (Elijah Wright), the son of King’s chauffeur Paul (Jeffrey Wright, Elijah’s real-life father), who has been taken. The kidnapper acknowledges the mistake yet still demands to be paid, and Highest 2 Lowest bores in on King’s ethical quandary: will he spend the money – money he desperately needs to rescue his business – to save another man’s son?