Sarah Ferguson, who adopted the late Queen's beloved corgis, has revealed she is loving her new role as a "Super Gran". Photo / @sarahferguson15

Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson loves getting to “unleash” her “inner child” as a grandmother.

The Duchess of York, formerly married to Prince Andrew, is excitedly awaiting the arrival of her third grandchild.

Her daughter, Princess Eugenie, 33, is expecting her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank - with whom she also has 2-year-old son August.

Fergie is also grandmother to 18-month-old Sienna, Princess Beatrice’s daughter with her spouse Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

And the 63-year-old author has admitted she is loving this new chapter in her life and loves to play with her grandchildren.

She told Best UK magazine: “It’s a thrilling new phase of life and I can unleash my inner child. I model myself on Super Gran. It is such ablessing for me to see my girls becoming such wonderful mothers. It confirms for me that Andrew and I have done a good job, in bringing them up.”

Fergie also paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth - who died aged 96 in September 2022 - and said she always had to “pinch herself” in her company.

Sharing her favourite memories of the late monarch, she said: “Goodness,there are so many.”

What a privilege it was to have had her in my life. She was an incredible head of state and an incredible mother-in-law and friend. I used to pinch myself when I found myself sat there, asking her advice.

Her door was always open to me. I remember walking with her late in her life in the gardens at Windsor.

”She would love the sight of the magnolia, primroses and snowdrops coming through.”

The Royal Family is preparing for King Charles’ Coronation on May 6, but the duchess has not yet received an invitation and is unsure whether anyone would “want her around”.

She told ExtraTV last month: “The invitations haven’t gone out yet, so I don’t know if I’m going to be there because, you know, who wants me around?”