It’s easier than you think to overhaul your approach to breakfast. Photo / 123rf

It’s easier than you think to overhaul your approach to breakfast. Photo / 123rf

In the weekday morning rush, you may just be grabbing a slice of toast as you dash out of the front door, picking up a pastry on your commute or foregoing breakfast altogether.

But it’s easier than you think to overhaul your approach to the most important meal of the day. We asked some of the country’s top health aficionados to share their favourite breakfasts with us for some inspiration – they are all bursting with nutrients and some can be prepped the night before.

Dr Hazel Wallace: Banana bread baked oats are my favourite

Wallace (@thefoodmedic) is a doctor, registered associate nutritionist and the founder of The Food Medic, a membership offering expert articles, recipes and fitness programmes. She’s also written three best-selling books, including The Female Factor.

“My breakfast varies depending on the day of the week and my current health and fitness goals [for example, if I’m training for a marathon]. At the moment, work is quite busy so my focus is prepping breakfast ahead of time so I can ensure I’m getting something nutritious in. My favourites at the moment are overnight or baked oats, such as banana bread baked oats.

“I choose these options because they’re easy to make and batch cook but also both are balanced breakfasts that keep me satiated until lunchtime. The oats provide complex carbs for energy and plenty of fibre, I use Greek yoghurt and/or protein powder for a protein boost, and chia seeds and nut butter for healthy fats.

“I generally have the same thing Monday to Thursday purely for ease and then eat more flexibly Friday to Sunday. Each week I try to rotate the fruits, seeds and nut butters in my breakfasts for diversity. Over the weekend it varies – sometimes pastries (pain aux raisin is my favourite) or smoked salmon and eggs on sourdough.”

Dr Rupy Aujla: I go for smashed chickpeas, scrambled eggs and ferments

Aujla (@doctors_kitchen) is an NHS doctor and founder of The Doctor’s Kitchen, which encompasses his blog, podcast and three best-selling books, including Cooks.

“I like to do some exercise in the morning and enjoy a hearty breakfast after my workout to set me up for the day. Most of my breakfasts are leftovers from the night before. The variations and types of foods that I include can come from different cultures, such as Japanese, Korean, Indian, Chinese or Latin South American, where there is a tendency to have savoury foods for breakfast. I think we need to really explore the ways other countries have breakfast.

“One example is bread with smashed chickpea, fermented radish and cabbage, scrambled eggs and some za’atar – a Middle Eastern spice mix.

“For your breakfast, you want to include high-fibre foods, you want diversity and you want polyphenols [plant chemicals which are abundant in fruit and vegetables]. We tend to associate breakfast with sweet flavours, but the most nutritious breakfasts are not necessarily sweet.”

Manisha Morgan: My go-to is a berry, beetroot and spinach smoothie

Morgan (@manisha_your_nutritionist) is a certified nutritionist and personal trainer who specialises in helping women navigate the menopause.

“My go-to breakfast is a high-protein, gut-friendly smoothie made with a scoop of protein powder, a medjool date, chia seeds, nutritional yeast, spinach, beetroot, blueberries, strawberries, turmeric and black pepper.

“It is a great option for several reasons. Firstly, protein helps keep you feeling full and satisfied, reducing cravings, and preventing overeating later in the day. Secondly, a balanced blend of macronutrients ensures steady energy levels throughout the morning, helping to stabilise blood sugar levels. Thirdly, incorporating gut-friendly ingredients can promote a healthy digestive system, aiding in nutrient absorption and supporting overall gut health. This contains eight out of 30 different plants-based foods recommended weekly.

“Additionally, smoothies are convenient, quick and can be adapted to suit your taste preferences and dietary needs.”

Rhiannon Lambert: Carrot cake oats

Lambert (@rhitrition) is a nutritionist who founded the London-based nutrition clinic Rhitrition. She hosts the Food For Thought podcast and has authored five best-selling books, including The Science of Nutrition.

“Breakfast is a very important meal for me. As a mother and a registered nutritionist, I am a big advocate for mixing it up rather than letting my children get used to the same old breakfast every day. Anything from eggs, porridge with a variety of different toppings including fruit and nuts, to bagels and overnight oats. For days where I am in need of something quick and easy, I have a select number of go-to fortified cereals.

“But one recipe that I love and could eat every day of the week is my variation of the viral one-pot oat breakfast cakes. This super simple dish is made with a base of oats and bananas, plant-based milk, along with a natural sweetener such as honey or maple syrup and baking powder to help it rise. From here, you can make any variation you like with flavours and ingredients. My favourites are carrot cake oats and my banana and walnut cake oats.

“Both of these options will kick start your day with a healthy dose of carbohydrates. Pairing healthy fats such as nuts with oats and bananas helps slow down the release of sugar into the bloodstream. In turn this reduces any dramatic blood glucose spikes and will keep you feeling fuller for longer. These recipes are also packed with fibre and will contribute towards the aim of 30 different fruit or vegetables per week, both of which are incredibly beneficial for our gut health.

“Unfortunately oats have been gaining a lot of negative media attention recently. Glyphosate is a type of herbicide commonly used when growing oats, and this has led people to believe that oats are ‘bad’ for us. But the levels found in oats in the UK should not pose a threat to our health. However, if you want to avoid glyphosate completely, opt for organic oats instead.”

Dr Federica Amati: My favourite is eggs, beans and tomatoes

Amati (@dr.fede.amati) is a registered nutritionist who works with the personalised nutrition company Zoe. She is also a lecturer in nutrition at Imperial College London and the author of Every Body Should Know This.

“I eat as much breakfast as I feel hungry for and this varies day to day. My tried and tested favourites include a bean, tomato and egg dish that involves throwing beans or chickpeas in a pan with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, spring onion and cherry tomatoes then adding two eggs and mixed seeds then closing the lid until they are cooked but yolks are still runny.

“I also love natural yoghurt, kefir, frozen berries, almond butter and mixed nuts and seeds as a breakfast bowl option which my children always end up eating most of.

“I mix it up depending on the season – cold mornings call for warm breakfasts including porridge made from steel cut oats or the eggs and beans, while I love fresh fruits and yoghurt in the warmer months.

“Breakfast is usually the meal I have most control over so I aim to make it really nourishing and add lots of plants. Having a high-fibre, nutrient-dense breakfast is also going to keep me feeling full and energised which is important with very busy days.”

Emma Bardwell: I have yoghurt, berries and seeds on repeat

Emma Bardwell (@emma.bardwell) is a registered nutritionist who runs her own clinic, where she specialises in perimenopause and menopause. She has also authored The Perimenopause Solution.

“I eat pretty much the same thing on repeat: around 150g of Greek yoghurt mixed with psyllium husks, chia seeds and unsweetened soya milk. I top this off with berries and mixed seeds. I add diversity and keep it interesting by switching up the fruit I use (think blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackcurrants, strawberries) and adding in different toppings: nut butter, ground flax seeds, spices like cinnamon, cardamon or nutmeg and nuts like walnuts, cashews or almonds.

Yoghurt, chia seeds and berries. Photo / 123rf

“It provides around 30g of protein which is crucial for keeping me full, staving off cravings and keeping energy levels high. I’m perimenopausal and really keen to hang on to as much muscle as possible, plus I lift weights to build new muscle, so getting plenty of protein into my diet is key.

“The psyllium, nuts and seeds provide a really nice dose of fibre (22g in the breakfast I’ve photographed) which helps manage cholesterol, keeps my digestion ticking over nicely and feeds my gut microbes.

“Spices make everything taste better and the nut butter provides some healthy fats. I tend to use soya milk as it’s high in protein, tastes good and provides phytoestrogens which can be beneficial for managing perimenopause symptoms like hot flushes. Most importantly though, it tastes absolutely delicious.

“I probably have a variation of this most weekdays. It’s really quick and easy and can be made in advance and stored in the fridge. It’s also portable, which helps if I’m travelling for work.

“I have more time at weekends, so am more likely to spend time making a frittata or a wrap. My current go-to is scrambled egg, avocado and black bean. I love breakfast, it’s the best meal of the day. More and more research is pointing towards the benefits of front-loading your calorie intake.”