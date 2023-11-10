If KFC is your go-to fast-food joint, here are the healthy and not-so-healthy options on the menu. Photo / Tracy Neal

Whether you like your KFC at the drive-through or perhaps in jewellery form, it’s a Kiwi favourite for a reason.

If you can’t go past a bucket of Wicked Wings, crispy Popcorn Chicken or a pot of mash and gravy, it’s probably your go-to takeaway on a Friday night — but is it good for you?

Finding healthy options at fast-food outlets can be a challenge, but while there are countless home-made versions you can try in your own kitchen, sometimes you just want a quick and easy option on the go.

Writing for news.com.au, dietitian and nutritionist Susie Burrell has revealed which menu items to go for if you’re trying to make healthier choices at the drive-through — and which ones to avoid.

First, here are the better-for-you options on offer.

Better KFC choices

Original Supercharged Slider

This slider offers up protein and some salad for under 300 calories — though Burrell notes you might need more than one for an entire meal.

KFC Supercharged Slider. Photo / KFC

Snack Popcorn Chicken

KFC’s Popcorn Chicken isn’t a complete meal by any means — but it’s not a bad option if you need a quick snack with plenty of protein, according to Burrell.

Popcorn Chicken. Photo / KFC

If you’re aiming to eat healthy, here are the KFC menu items to avoid.

The worst

Zinger Stacker Ultimate Combo

Burrell says of this meal combo, called the Zinger Stacker Burger Box in Australia, that it “could feed two people”, featuring a double fried chicken burger, more fried chicken, mashed potato and fries.

“This is another meal option that offers little other than fat, refined carbs and salt,” she says, noting it contains nearly twice the upper daily recommended amount of salt.

Zinger Stacker Ultimate Combo. Photo / KFC

3-Piece Quarter Pack

From the deep-fried chicken and three forms of carbs — fries, mashed potato and a white bread roll — Burrell points out there’s not much nutritional value in this meal.

“You could go as far as to say there is nothing remotely nutritious in the meal box.”

KFC 3-Piece Quarter Pack. Photo / KFC

Popcorn Chicken Lunch

Available in Australia as a Maxi Popcorn Chicken Combo, sans the mash, this chicken and chip meal is high in fat, according to Burrell — as well as in sugar depending on your choice of drink.

“What may look like a simple meal of chicken bites and chips is actually almost a day’s worth of calories and fat,” she notes.