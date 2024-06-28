Steve Braunias is an award-winning New Zealand journalist, author, columnist and editor.
OPINION
“When I get older losing my hair.” So I reached the age of that awful Paul McCartney song last week. Ugh. The only way to avoid the ignominy was to die at 63. I wouldn’t have minded. Anything instead of having your life roped to that whimsical noodling track from Sgt Pepper – the worst song on their worst album, courtesy of the master of whimsy and noodle. “Those freaks was right when they said you was dead,” Lennon sang of his Beatle other. I clung to those lyrics, that song (How Do You Sleep from Imagine), as I spent my birthday morning at the beach.
“When I’m 64.” An old man in a cold month, in overcoat and a pair of pants pulled over my pyjamas – the elderly are saved from vanity, our only dress code is to get dressed. It was Thursday. Kids were at school and the middle-aged were greasing the wheels of industry or performing whatever other metaphor for capitalism. I have never worked a birthday in my life and I wasn’t about to break the bad habit of a lifetime. To be a sloth, or not to be; there’s no question about it. Sloth, every June 20.
“I could be handy, mending a fuse.” The tide was high and on the retreat. I love the bays and creeks of estuarine Auckland, filled and emptied, rushing in and shuffling out, like a fridge door that opens and closes – right now it was open, and I saw a strange shape feeding at the water’s edge. Strange, as in it was like a beautiful miracle, a birthday surprise, because in all my years at the beach, I had never seen a royal spoonbill.