Paul McCartney attends the Stella McCartney ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion collection presented Monday, October 3, 2022 in Paris. Photo / AP

Family and friends flooded social media with warm wishes as rock legend Sir Paul McCartney celebrated his 82nd birthday with a laidback dinner.

Sir Paul McCartney enjoyed a “super low-key” family celebration for his 82nd birthday.

The Beatles legend - who was born on June 18, 1942 - was joined by wife Nancy and his five children, Heather, Mary, Stella, James and Beatrice, for dinner at the 17th century Boys Hall hotel in Ashford, Kent, where they enjoyed a “feast” in a private part of the establishment.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Paul and his family booked a private room.

“They were quietly ushered in on Tuesday night and were taken to the Drawing Room, where the chefs cooked a three-course feast for them.

“It was super low-key, just Paul and his closest family members. He looked really happy and seemed to be enjoying a quieter celebration. They left just after 10.30pm.”

McCartney had earlier joked he was ready to be “spoiled rotten” by his family on his birthday.

Referencing the lyrics from The Beatles’ 1968 song Birthday, he wrote on Instagram: “They say it is my birthday and I’m looking forward to being spoilt rotten by my loved ones! (sic)”

His son James, 46, shared a photo of himself hugging his dad and praised him for being a “guiding light”.

He wrote on his own Instagram account: “Happy Birthday Dad. I will always love you. You are a guiding light that shows me how to move forward. You love me, I love you and that’s all that matters.”

His sister Mary, 54, also shared a tribute on her page.

Sharing a slideshow of photos, she simply wrote: “Happy Birthday Dad x with all my love x.”

And fashion designer Stella, 52, shared photos taken by her late mother Linda on Instagram.

She wrote: “PAUL’S BIRTHDAY: Looking at my Dad @PaulMcCartney through my Mum’s lens today … His day … Happy birthday, Papa Smurf xx. (sic)”

Julian Lennon, the son of McCartney’s late bandmate John Lennon, took to X to share a video montage featuring photos of himself as a child with his “uncle”.

He wrote: “Hoppy Birdy, Uncle Paul! Only love … Jude x (sic)”