Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

What I'm Reading: Tessa Duder

2 minutes to read
Tessa Duder. Photo / Channel Magazine

Tessa Duder. Photo / Channel Magazine

By Tessa Duder

I recently joined a book club - a first for me - and have been intrigued, enlightened and entertained by the perceptiveness and wisdom of my fellow bibliophiles, 10 or so women of varying ages.