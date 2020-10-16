Website of the Year

Lifestyle

What I'm Reading: author Tusiata Avia is avoiding dystopia

2 minutes to read

Tusiata Avia.

Canvas
By: Eleanor Black

Writer Tusiata Avia tells Eleanor Black what she's reading

I'm a lucky reader. My cousin, playwright Victor Rodger, lends me a big bag of books every month or two when he's in Christchurch. He has

